Georgia QB Stetson Bennett expected to start against UAB barring late lineup change

ATHENS — Georgia is expected to start fifth-year senior quarterback Stetson Bennett against UAB barring a late change of plans, according to sources close to the situation. Georgia starting quarterback JT Daniels has been dealing with an upper-body injury that has affected his range of motion but could be available in a limited or emergency capacity.

The Bulldogs are also expected to play second-year quarterback Carson Beck, who won the No. 2 position in spring drills and has continued to carry that designation. RELATED: DawgNation reports why Kirby Smart could turn to Stetson Bennett for start Georgia coach Kirby Smart limited his comments when asked about the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation earlier this week. “Carson’s (Beck) been our number two quarterback, (and) he’s worked with the twos and has worked a lot there (first team), taken a lot of reps,” Smart said on Tuesday. “Stetson still gets some reps from time to time but he’s got a lot of bank reps so we ask him to do a lot of things mentally to be prepared and ready to go.” Smart has made clear his concern about the issues that the experienced Blazers’ defense can cause. “They do a tremendous job wreaking havoc on defense,” Smart said on his coaches’ show on Thursday night. “They have the ability to confuse you. Their defensive over the last five years has been ranked higher than Georgia’s and Clemson’s.”

UAB brings back nine defensive starters from a unit that ranked seventh in the nation last season and won its opening game 31-0 over Jacksonville State. “They are really good on defense, Bill (Clark) does a tremendous job mixing up coverages,” Smart said. “They’ve got long, rangy outside backer-types that are hard to block, quick switch guys, really athletic linebackers. “And their secondary - they’ve got a lot of guys who have started a lot of games. They have two corners who seem like they have been playing forever. You go back and watch games on them, and it seems like that same group of secondary has been playing for a long time.” Bennett started five games for the Bulldogs last season before suffering a sprained AC joint in his shoulder after staking Georgia out to a 14-0 lead in Florida, a game UGA ultimately lost 44-28 Bennett began his career at Georgia as a walk-on and redshirted the 2017 season, leaving to lead Jones Junior College to a 10-2 record and a conference championship game in 2018 before returning to back-up Jake Fromm in 2019. Georgia went into the 2020 fall camp with Daniels and Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman working with the first team, but Newman chose to opt out of the season, and Daniels’ surgically repaired knee was not cleared for the opening game.

Smart gave second-year quarterback D’Wan Mathis his first career start in the opening game at Arkansas, and when things didn’t go well Bennett was brought in to rally the team to victory. Beck has drawn consistent praise from his coaches for his practice and scrimmage performances and is projected to compete with 5-star freshman Brock Vandagriff to assume starting duties once Daniels has moved on. A confident, athletic and strong-armed 6-foot-4 athlete, Beck’s talents were on display in the G-Day Game when he showcased his rifle arm and ability to run Todd Monken’s Pro Style Spread offense.

