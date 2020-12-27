WATCH: Georgia practice video shows fan favorites Richard LeCounte, Kendall Milton

ATHENS — Georgia football was back at work this weekend, the program’s fourth straight New Year’s Six Bowl ahead and yet another Top 10 finish in sight.

The Bulldogs’ award-winning film crew released some highlights of practice that included two of Georgia’s fan favorites, senior Richard LeCounte and tailback Kendall Milton.

LeCounte, Kirby Smart said on Saturday, has been at all of the team’s bowl workouts and is hoping to play in the noon game on Friday when No. 9 Georgia kicks off with No. 8 Cincinnati in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The senior safety and team captain has not played since his Halloween Night motorcycle crash left him with various injuries and a challenging rehabilitation period.

LeCounte had three interceptions through five games and was headed for an All-American type of season before the dirt bike accident derailed his.

Milton, meanwhile, was emerging as one of the more dominant backs in the SEC when he suffered a strained MCL in the Nov. 7 loss at Florida.

Milton has just 31 carries for 183 yards (5.9 yards per carry) in six games this season and has yet to score a touchdown.

It’s hard to know if Milton will play in the game or how much, as the practice video released did not include any sort of contact or the sort of dynamic drill work that would indicate he’s completely cleared.

The video also included clips of such key players as junior nose tackle Jordan Davis, safety Lewis Cine, linebacker Nakobe Dean and tailbacks James Cook, Kenny McIntosh and Zamir White.

Quarterback JT Daniels and Davis would arguably be the most important players for UGA to retain for a championship run.

Daniels and Davis both possess great leadership abilities and are capable of raising their draft stock into the first half of the first round and winning a national award.

Smart said Saturday there were some positive COVID-19 tests of late, but he did not indicate how many or who the players were, so seeing those key players on the field working out was notable.

The Bulldogs have more team COVID-19 testing on Monday morning and Wednesday morning, Smart said.

Smart confirmed previous reports on Saturday that cornerback Eric Stokes, linebacker Monty Rice, tight end Tre’ McKitty, offensive guard Ben Cleveland and center Trey Hill will not play in the bowl game.

Last week, Smart had said he didn’t know who was going to play in the game, with each individual player having to make the best decision for themselves.

Smart did not mention the status of former starting cornerback DJ Daniel, but he did not mention Daniel as a potential replacement for Stokes.

Outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson has left the program and announced last week he is transferring to Florida State.

“I’m focused on the guys that will play,” Smart said. “The guys that aren’t, they have a particular reason. I’ll leave it up to those guys, because some of them have been injured throughout the year.

“I’m focused on Cincinnati, Cincinnati, and COVID. Those are the opponents we’re dealing with right now.”