ATHENS— Georgia football didn’t waste any time getting back to work on Saturday against Kentucky.

The Bulldogs scored on their first two possessions en route to a 21-7 halftime lead over Kentucky.

It’s the first time UGA has led a Power 4 conference team at halftime since last season’s regular-season win at Texas.

Georgia has out-gained the Wildcats 241 yards to 160, leading Coach Kirby Smart to expressed guarded optimism in his halftime interview.

“Bend but don’t break,” Smart said, describing his defense. “We’re not getting the three and outs we want to get.”

Georgia, already without veteran Earnest Greene lll at right tackle, lost starting left tackle Monroe Freeling to a leg injury on the first offensive series.

Smart plugged in redshirt sophomore Bo Hughley at the left tackle position and applauded the offensive line effort.

“They are warriors, they are a great group,” Smart said. “But we have guys playing hard at every position.”

Gunner Stockton (11-of-19 passing, 107 yards) capped the first two Georgia drives with touchdown runs of 7 and 6 yards before a late-arriving Sanford Stadium crowd.

Stockton ha six carries for 48 yards rushing in the first half, including a 19-yard run.

Tailback Chauncey Bowens, making his first career start, got to work early with three carries for 32 yards on the opening drive before Stockton put Georgia up with his7-yard touchdown scramble at the 8:59 mark.

Receiver London Humphreys’ sparked UGA’s second scoring drive with an 18-yard catch out to the Bulldogs’ 22 and added a 17-yard catch to put Georgia in scoring position.

Stockton’s second touchdown run, from 6 yards out, made the score it 14-0 with 55 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Kentucky cut the lead in half on the next drive after Kendrick Law broke loose for a 38-yard catch on the final play of the first quarter, and then two plays later, Josh Kattus broken open over the middle to reel in a 29-yard touchdown catch.

Georgia put the final points of the first half on the board when Dillon Bell took a jet sweep handoff and scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:45 left to make it 21-7 at the 2:45 mark.

Kentucky missed a 26-yard field goal attempt wide to the left on the final play of the first half.

Smart’s Georgia teams are 56-0 when leading by 14 or more at halftime.