Georgia football has Top 5 starting point in preseason USA Today Coaches AFCA Poll ,

Defending SEC Champion Alabama was the overwhelming pick at No. 1, garnering 54 first-place votes, while Big Ten juggernaut Ohio State came in at No. 2.

ATHENS — Georgia ended last season on top of the college football world, but the Bulldogs opened ranked No. 3 in the first USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll released on Monday.

Georgia actually had more first-place votes than the Buckeyes (6-5) but was still No. 3, while Clemson and Notre Dame rounded out the Top 5.

Texas, ranked No. 18, was curiously the only other program to receive a first-place vote.

The Bulldogs open the season on Sept. 3 against No. 12 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Former Kirby Smart Georgia assistants Mel Tucker and Sam Pittman also have their teams ranked in the preseason Top 25.

Tucker’s Michigan State program is No. 14, while Pittman’s Razorbacks are No. 23.