Georgia coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs had the ideal player to simulate Ole Miss’ quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in UGA’s practices this week.

Smart said UGA quarterback Hezekiah Millender, a sophomore dual-threat quarterback from Clarke Central High School in Athens, has run the scout team offense in Chambliss-like form.

Millender has appeared in only two games this season as UGA’s fourth-string QB, completing the only pass he threw against Tennessee state for 17 yards and rushing twice for 22 yards. Against Western Kentucky, Millender did not complete his only pass attempt and rushed once for 5 yards.

Millender was impressive in UGA’s G-Day scrimmage in April, completing 9 of 15 passes for 103 yards.

“We’re lucky because we’ve got a kid named (Hezekiah) Budha Millender who is a tremendous copycat of Trinidad,” Smart said. “He scrambles like him, he moves like him, he’s quick, he navigates the pocket.

“But we can’t simulate everything; we don’t have wideouts and lineman like they do, but (Millender) did a tremendous job trying to mimic him. He watched film on him, we scouted him, and we tried to get him to escape the same ways Trinidad does.”

Georgia, ranked No. 2, looks to take another step toward reaching the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoffs when it takes on No. 10 Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Smart, speaking on his “Bulldogs Live” coaches’ show hosted by Jeff Dantzler, reiterated the challenge Chambliss presents.

“He’s a tremendous player, it motivates you and challenges you to play against the best,” Smart said. “I have a lot of respect for the way he plays, he competes.

“Against a guy of that caliber, you’ve got to be at your best. The best way to play him is with your offense — because if you score points and keep him off the field, those are two productive ways to limit him.”

Smart made it clear he admires what Chambliss has accomplished at Ole Miss since transferring from Ferris State (Mich.) after his high school career at Grand Rapids’ Forest Hills Northern High School.

“The guy is from the D-2 level and was really an afterthought,” Smart said of the Lane Kiffin recruit. “And the next thing you know he takes over and leads the team to the playoffs and he’s back doing it again.”