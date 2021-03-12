Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.
Tennessee has passionate and loyal fans, but it's been a rough go of late.

Tennessee troubles continue, ESPN reports three allegedly involved in drug-related incident

Mike Griffith

ESPN is reporting that three Tennessee football players have been arrested on drug-related charges after a campus residence hall incident that took place on Tuesday night.

Per ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg, the players allegedly involved are:

• Second-year LB Martavius French: former 4-star recruit from Memphis Whitehaven, No. 17 ILB and No. 330 overall in 2020 class

• Incoming freshman LB Aaron Willis: 4-star recruit from Baltimore, No. 8 ILB and No. 137 overall

• Incoming freshman DT Isaac Washington: 3-star recruit from Pilot Mountain, N.C. , No.  50 DT and No. 810 overall.

Per Rittenberg, the University of Tennessee had sent out a safety alert that the players entered and removed items from a residence hall room. The case was classified as an assault and burglary, originally.

Tennessee landed the No. 19 recruiting class in the nation in 2021 after being ranked as high as No. 2 last May, when former Vols’ coach Jeremy Pruitt had more than 20 committed early to inflate the ranking.

Trey Wallace, of the Rocky Top Insider, reported that UT released the following statement:

Georgia plays Tennessee this season on Nov. 13 in Knoxville.

The Bulldogs have won the past four meetings and 9 of the last 11, the Vols taking the 2015 and 2016 meetings under former coach Butch Jones.

Tennessee hired Central Florida athletic director Danny White and former Central Florida coach Josh Heupel in the wake of an NCAA investigation into violations that allegedly occurred under former coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Pruitt, a former Georgia defensive coordinator, has since been hired by the New York Giants.

