ATHENS — Georgia made sure there will be no debating the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff poll when it’s released on Tuesday night.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1 SEC) raced out to a 31-0 lead en route to their 48-21 win over No. 22 Missouri on Saturday.

“They’re the No. 1 team in the country,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said, “they’ve done this to a lot of people that have come in here.”

Georgia shot of the gates in its past three outings, jumping on Florida (24-0), Ole Miss (35-0) and now Missouri (31-0).

“I think we rely a lot on the analytics,” CFP Selection Committee Chairman Hunter Yurachek said last Tuesday, “but in the case of Georgia, we rely a lot on watching film and watching their games.”

The film study on No. 3 Alabama (8-2) might not hold up well enough for the Crimson Tide to hold its ranking after a less-than-impressive 21-6 win at hapless Vanderbilt (4-6).

Alabama managed only 309 total yards and lost the turnover battle against the Commodores, 0-2.

UCLA, meanwhile, ran its record to a gaudy 10-0 with its 22-14 win over Illinois (6-4) on Friday night and Notre Dame (9-1) asserted itself in a 41-7 win over Boston College.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Bruins and/or Irish move past the Crimson Tide within the top five.

Alabama’s road wins over No. 11 Kentucky and No. 21 LSU lost value the Wildcats lost 21-14 at home to unranked Florida (6-4) and the Tigers fell at home in the final seconds to Texas, 22-21.

The Longhorns (8-2) come-from-behind win over LSU keeps Texas in contention for the SEC Championship and should keep the second half of the Top 10 in relative order.

Miami (9-1) was very impressive in its 36-25 win over Duke (7-3), as was Tennessee (8-2) in overcoming Friday’s travel complications to beat Texas A&M, 22-7, in College Station.

Defending national champion Indiana, which fell five spots in last week’s CFP rankings despite not playing a game while on a bye week, put its foot down with a 27-13 home win over No. 18 USC.

Wake Forest (9-1), with its dominant 49-7 road win at SMU (7-3), could be on the verge of a breakthrough into the Top 10.

Here’s how the CFP rankings should look when released at 9 p.m.on Tuesday (TV: ESPN) provided chalk holds and:

• No. 2 Utah wins its very late game at Arizona,

• No. 12 Texas Tech wins its Top 25 road battle at Oklahoma State, and,

• No. 19 Ole Miss wins on the road at Oklahoma on Sunday:

Projected rankings

1. Georgia (9-1)

Beat No. 22 Missouri, 48-21

2. Utah 9-0

At No. 23 Arizona (LATE)

3. UCLA (10-0)

Beat Illinois, 22-14 (Friday)

4. Alabama (8-2)

Beat Vanderbilt, 21-6

5. Notre Dame (9-1)

Beat Boston College, 41-7

6. Texas (8-2)

Won at No. 21 LSU, 22-21

7. Miami (9-1)

Beat Duke, 36-25

8. Indiana (9-1)

Beat No. 18 USC, 27-13

9. Tennessee (8-2)

Won at Texas A&M, 22-7

10. Wake Forest (9-1)

Won at SMU, 49-7

11. BYU (8-2)

Beat Baylor, 28-7

12. Texas Tech 8-1

At No. 25 Oklahoma State LATE

13. Oregon (7-3)

Won at Michigan, 31-7

14. Ohio State (7-3)

Beat Northwestern, 28-19

15. Iowa (8-2)

Beat Purdue, 28-7

16. Ole Miss 6-3

At Oklahoma (Sunday)

17. Kentucky (7-3)

Lost to Florida, 21-14

18. USC (7-3)

Lost at No. 9 Indiana, 27-13

19. Louisville (7-3)

Won at North Carolina, 16-14

20. Boise State (9-1)

Beat Oregon State, 46-41

21. Houston (7-3)

Lost at Colorado, 42-32

22. Florida (6-4)

Won at No. 11 Kentucky, 21-14

23. LSU (6-4)

Lost to No. 6 Texas, 22-21

24. Arizona 7-2

Vs. No. 2 Utah (LATE)

25. Missouri (6-4)

Lost at No. 1 Georgia, 48-21