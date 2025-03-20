Another Georgia football player has been arrested on reckless driving charges, as wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested on Thursday morning according to the Athens Clarke County jail logs.

Tuggle was arrested on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and speeding — maximum limit. Tuggle was booked at 1:56 a.m. ET and released on $26 bond at 2:55 a.m. ET.

Tugge is a sophomore from Goshen, Ind., and appeared in 8 games last season for Georgia. He caught 3 passes for 34 yards for the Bulldogs. Tuggle is expected to be a bigger part of the wide receiver room at Georgia.

The arrest of Tuggle is the latest to be of the driving variety. He is the first arrest this offseason, but a year ago saw multiple Bulldogs arrested for various speeding-related arrests.

Georgia has not yet commented on the arrest of Tuggle.

The Bulldogs are set to practice on Thursday, having their fifth of the spring.