MOBILE, Alabama — Outgoing Georgia punter Brett Thorson was in a zone on Tuesday, booming punts with NFL coaches and general managers looking on at the Panini Senior Bowl.

Thorson, projected to be selected as high as the fourth round in the 2026 NFL Draft, explained that subtle adjustments in his game are already being made to adjust to the professional level.

“The cadence and the protection; at UGA, the protection is more of a spread system, where the NFL is more condensed and everything is a bit more narrow and in the box,” Thorson said after Tuesday’s practice at Hancock-Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus.

“Then you’re changing your field zones, as well, from the hashes (on the field) in college that are wider — which gives you a tighter angle — to adjusting to the NFL, where you want to get it outside the numbers.

“Everyone is learning the NFL system, it’s not just me.”

Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette and long snapper Beau Gardner are the other Bulldogs competing at the Senior Bowl this week.

Thorson, like his former UGA teammates, is wearing the same Georgia helmet this week, repping the ‘G’ one final time.

The field zones might have changed, but it has looked likethe same Thorson who has been flipping field position for the Bulldogs the past four seasons, winning Ray Guy Award honors this season as the nation’s best at his position.

There were “oohs” and “ahhs” in the crowd on Tuesday night as Thorson launched booming kicks into the Gulf Coast air.

Thorson’s punts skied high during practice, the practice notes showing kicks of 53, 37, 56, 46, 53 and 47 yards.

The NFL GMs and head coaches have two of the best punters in the nation on hand with Thorson and Michigan State’s Ryan Eckley on the “American” and “National” teams.

Eckley had the longest punt of the day on Tuesday, booming a kick of more than 60 yards — something Thorson surely noted.

“There’s always a competitive element, but you can’t get caught up in the numbers — numbers can tell a different story sometimes, so you have to look at what you’re doing, and the role you’re playing,” Thorson said, asked about the distance on his punts.

“A punt can have so many different stories, so you just do what you’re called on to do. That may mean different numbers at different times and go with what happens.

“So you can’t look at someone else and say, ‘they have this or that number,’ you do what you can do, and improve where you can.”

Thorson said it’s a comfort to have former Georgia teammate Beau Gardner out there with him to snap him the football.

“It absolutely makes a difference with Beau, that’s the guy I’ve had for two years,” Thorson said, “so I have great confidence knowing where the snap will be, so I am very thankful for him and how he looks out for me.”

Thorson looks to continue to impress in practices on Wednesday and Thursday leading up to the Senior Bowl game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: NFL Network).