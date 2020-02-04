Georgia sports round-up: Tennis sweeps Georgia Tech, national honors roll in for Anthony Edwards

Just like football, the Georgia Bulldogs were able to come away victorious over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on the tennis courts this past week. The No. 3 women’s team earned a 4-1 victory over the No. 22 ranked Yellow Jackets this past Thursday. The Bulldogs won the doubles point against the Yellow Jackets and then took three of the four singles points to earn the win.

On Saturday, the women’s team also added a 4-0 win over Clemson to move to 4-0 on the season. The team will fly to Chicago this week to compete in the National Team Indoors. Georgia is the defending champion at this event, which is set to begin on Wednesday. As for the men’s side, they to went to Atlanta and came away with a 4-1 win over the Yellow Jackets. The No. 18 Bulldogs took home the doubles point as well as three of the four completed singles matches. The men’s team is now 3-1 on the season. The Bulldogs welcome the Texas Longhorns to Athens this weekend, as the two sides will meet on Saturday. Anthony Edwards continues to rack up honors After perhaps the best game of his Georgia career, the national college basketball media is taking notice of Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards. Following a 29-point, 15-rebound performance against Texas A&M, Edwards was named SEC Freshman of the Week. It was the second time this year he’s taken home the honor. Edwards was also one of the 20 players listed on the John R. Wooden Award late-season watchlist. He is one of two freshmen on the list and the only player from the SEC to make the cut.

Among freshmen, Edwards leads the country in scoring at 19.3 points per game. He posted back-to-back double-doubles last week and helped the Bulldogs snap a four-game losing streak in a 63-48 win over Texas A&M. Related: Anthony Edwards discusses how Kobe Bryant sticks with him and how it can help Georgia basketball Edwards and the Bulldogs are 12-9 on the season and 2-6 in SEC play. Georgia returns to action on Wednesday when it visits the Florida Gators. The game is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Georgia gymnastics posts season-best effort against Auburn The Georgia GymDogs picked up a huge home win over Auburn on Sunday, thanks to a season-best 197.425 score. Auburn finished the meet with a 196.350. The win moves Georgia to 5-4 and 1-2 in SEC meets on the season. The win comes after a disappointing showing at the Metroplex Challenge against Alabama, Oklahoma and Denver. “That’s what momentum does for you. We did it the entire meet,” Georgia head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. “If you look at vault to bars, we increased our team score every single event. It was that calm confidence, a slow build to this competition. It just really helps to get that momentum when you get excited off your teammate’s performance, which is easiest on floor because you are more likely to watch a floor routine than you are a bar routine or beam routine when the next person is getting ready and focusing in.”

