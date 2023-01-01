A Midnight Miracle - Celebrate With Our Exclusive Souvenirs

The Georgia Bulldogs are the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Champions. It’s not too early to begin collecting your souvenirs from this remarkable season. What better way to savor UGA’s last second victory over Ohio State? Where can I find the special section I saw on Saturday night?

Early Sunday morning, our first souvenir section – the copy that players held in their hands as they celebrated on the field after their big win – will be available wherever you buy your Sunday copy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. You can also purchase copies of these special editions at ajc.com/dawgsnews. These are printed on newsprint just like the copies sold in retail outlets. You can also buy the special section cover reproduced on commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques so that they can be proudly displayed. Where I find player posters and more collectibles? Through a partnership with That’s Great News, we’re also offering some of the posters that we’ve published in the newspaper leading up to the Peach Bowl. And, yes, you can still purchase souvenirs from last year’s national championship. Visit ajc.com/dawgsnews. Where can I find even more coverage? It was a nailbiter. A dramatic finish. The kind of game that keeps you pacing for hours.

Want to relive every minute of Saturday’s thrilling finish? Our journalists have been working throughout the night to provide the most extensive coverage of the Peach Bowl. Inside this morning’s ePaper, you’ll find exclusive analysis from AJC columnists Mark Bradley and Michael Cunningham; dozens of photographs immortalizing the game’s biggest moments; and interactive game stats and a full recap of every play. Let’s not forget about the Fiesta Bowl – another game that will be considered an all-time classic. As an added bonus, we’ll examine some of the key plays behind TCU’s stunning victory over Michigan earlier in the day. There’s all of this – plus so much more.

Only in this morning’s ePaper. How can I support your mission? Your subscription helps fund our strong journalism. If you haven’t signed up for your digital subscription, visit ajc.com/activate so that you can follow all the action.

UGA News