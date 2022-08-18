Georgia football Gimme 5: Looking for a national championship recruiting boost, early impact freshmen and more 5-stars

Welcome to Gimme 5, a weekly Q&A where one member of the DawgNation team answers your questions about the Georgia football program. To ask questions, simply check out the DawgNation forum and your questions could be featured in a future edition of Gimme 5. Jeff Sentell answers this week’s questions, ranging from depth chart forecasting to the earliest impact 2022 signee to 5-star tracking. *Questions are shared in their entirety below.

Answer: It is interesting how a lot of die-hard fans like Kevin look at this topic. The Bulldogs actually do have a pair of 5-stars committed in the class off of the 247Sports Composite rating. Yet a lot of the feedback from readers and viewers seems to want just a little bit more. UGA has lost two very high-profile in-state battles with Alabama for 5-star safety Caleb Downs and another All-American talent deserving of a 5-star in legacy RB Justice Haynes. There was also the high-stakes chase for No. 1 overall prospect Arch Manning out of New Orleans. Those high-profile misses might make it hard to remember the Bulldogs went into Alabama and snagged a dynamite commitment in 5-star cornerback AJ Harris. Or that they beat out numerous national suitors, including Ohio State, for 5-star safety Joenel Aguero. The 'Dawgs don't have a 5-star on the first-year On3 Consensus ranking. That's a new metric that is based largely on industry averages like the 247Sports Composite. They also don't have a 5-star commitment based on the rankings at Rivals.com or ESPN.com. Those elements do add more relevance to Kevin's question. There's a clarifier of note with the ESPN rankings. They only have 13 players ranked with a 5-star grade at this point in time, but the 'Dawgs do have Aguero and Harris both currently ranked inside the ESPN Top 30. Alabama, with the nation's top class, only has one 5-star commit on the ESPN rankings.

Answer: Let’s first check the numbers for a good gauge on the subject. While the UGA staff makes it clear they don’t pay attention to rankings for their internal evals, they do have quite the history of signing those 5-star recruits. That obvious future first-round draft pick does tend to stand out. 5-star signee history (247Sports Composite) at UGA under Kirby Smart: 2016: 3; 2017: 3; 2018: 7; 2019: 5; 2020: 4; 2021: 4; 2022: 4 Current 5-star commits for 2023: 2 (CB AJ Harris and S Joenel Aguero.) The track record does indicate that the ‘Dawgs have averaged 4.28 prospects with that elite 5-star ranking during Smart’s time at Georgia. The ‘Dawgs are seen as major contenders for five more prospects with that elite rating in this cycle. Given their history and how well the ‘Dawgs close, it seems a safe bet to expect the ‘Dawgs to sign at least two more of those elite prospects. Maybe even three more with a flip down the stretch. There are currently 12 undecided 5-star prospects on the latest 247Sports Composite rankings. I think the ‘Dawgs will wind up signing four or five when all the paperwork is in for the 2023 cycle. Here’s something to keep in mind with Smart and closing time: Georgia didn’t have a commitment from nine of its eventual 12-highest rated signees of its stellar 2022 class at this time a year ago. That will include four prospects who finished with that coveted 5-star ranking that eventually signed with the ‘Dawgs.