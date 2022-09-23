Gimme 5: Questions on Arik Gilbert’s future and possible a White House visit

Georgia will play a night game Oct. 1 vs. Missouri, but that game will be on the road and not in Sanford Stadium.

UGA only hosted one night game last year -- against South Carolina -- but some of the most memorable moments in recent Sanford Stadium history involved electric environments during night games, such as when Notre Dame visited in 2019, which was three years ago this week.

Tucker’s question also gets a boost from some Bulldogs players -- who made it clear this week they’d like to see a night game at home before the year concludes.

There’s no doubt that early starts diminish the atmosphere around games. This has been true for UGA countless times, and was also noticeable when the Bulldogs were on the road last Saturday at typically-raucous Williams-Brice Stadium for the game against South Carolina.

However, for as much as early starts are a turnoff for many of the ticket-buying fans, it appears television audiences have the opposite opinion.

FOX has had ratings success with their Big Noon Kickoff games. In fact, they typically drew larger audiences for the earlier starts in 2021 than CBS did for its 3:30 games.