Dawgnation Logo

Gimme5: CFP ranking implications, and why Georgia likely must beat Tennessee to make the playoffs

Exploring the CFP ranking implications.
Dawg
@mikegriffith32
Posted

Welcome to this week’s DawgNation “Gimme 5″ feature, where we take your questions pertaining to Georgia football and athletics.

Georgia prefers to talk with their helmets, not their mouths, so there won’t be much — if any — reaction from the Bulldogs about the new CFP rankings.

But that doesn’t mean the Georgia players didn’t hear about how and why they were dropped to No. 3 behind “explosive” offenses at Tennessee and Ohio State.

RELATED: The latest Kirby Smart injury update on key players

It also doesn’t mean the CFP committee got it right, especially when one considers how Georgia ranks in offensive categories compared to the Vols and the Buckeyes.

Total offense

1. Tennessee

2. Georgia

6. Ohio State

Scoring offense

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

6. Georgia

First downs

7. Georgia

11. Tennessee

27. Ohio State

Third-down conversion rate

6. Georgia

12. Tennessee

14. Ohio State

Red-Zone offense

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

6. Tennessee

UGA News

NextJamon Dumas-Johnson ready to be heard against Tennessee: ‘He’s …
Leave a Comment