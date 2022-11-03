Gimme5: CFP ranking implications, and why Georgia likely must beat Tennessee to make the playoffs

Welcome to this week’s DawgNation “Gimme 5″ feature, where we take your questions pertaining to Georgia football and athletics.

Georgia prefers to talk with their helmets, not their mouths, so there won’t be much — if any — reaction from the Bulldogs about the new CFP rankings.

But that doesn’t mean the Georgia players didn’t hear about how and why they were dropped to No. 3 behind “explosive” offenses at Tennessee and Ohio State.

It also doesn’t mean the CFP committee got it right, especially when one considers how Georgia ranks in offensive categories compared to the Vols and the Buckeyes.

Total offense

1. Tennessee