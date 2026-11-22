Georgia
34
Final
6
South Carolina
Texas A&M Aggies
7
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
28
Kentucky Wildcats
14
Final
Missouri Tigers
28
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Fri, 11/27 on ABC @5:00 ET
Ole Miss Rebels
Florida Gators
Fri, 11/27 on ABC @8:30 ET
Florida State Seminoles
Texas Longhorns
Sat, 11/28 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
Texas A&M Aggies
Louisville Cardinals
Sat, 11/28 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
Kentucky Wildcats
LSU Tigers
Sat, 11/28 on SEC Network @5:45 ET
Arkansas Razorbacks
Vanderbilt Commodores
27
Final
Florida Gators
34
Wofford Terriers
17
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
59
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
16
Final
Mississippi State Bulldogs
34
Chattanooga Mocs
0
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
47
Samford Bulldogs
17
Final
Auburn Tigers
59
LSU Tigers
13
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
27
Arkansas Razorbacks
3
Final
Texas Longhorns
45
Texas A&M Aggies
7
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
28
Kentucky Wildcats
14
Final
Missouri Tigers
28
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Fri, 11/27 on ABC @5:00 ET
Ole Miss Rebels
Florida Gators
Fri, 11/27 on ABC @8:30 ET
Florida State Seminoles
Texas Longhorns
Sat, 11/28 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
Texas A&M Aggies
Louisville Cardinals
Sat, 11/28 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
Kentucky Wildcats
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1 hour ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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