The time has come for longtime Georgia assistant Glenn Schumann to finally run his own program.

One of Kirby Smart’s first hires when he took the Georgia job back in 2016, Schumann is now set to become the next head coach at Florida State, the school announced on Monday.

Schumann’s deal is reportedly for five years, with ESPN’s Thamel reporting that Schumann is expected to stay at Georgia through the postseason.

Schumann was first hired as Georgia’s inside linebackers coach in December of 2015. It was his first on-field coaching job after having previously worked as an analyst at Alabama.

Following Dan Lanning’s departure to take the Oregon head coaching job after the 2021 season, Schumann was promoted to defensive coordinator and Georgia’s defensive playcaller. Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson have shared co-defensive coordinator titles since Schumann’s promotion, But Schumann has called Georgia’s defense for the previous five seasons.

This 2026 iteration may well be his best unit yet. Through Georgia’s first 11 games of the season, the Bulldogs rank in the top 10 in sacks, rushing defense, scoring defense and yards per play allowed.

“Yeah, Coach Schumann’s all about ball,” Georgia defensive back Khalil Barnes said of Schumann earlier this month. “He really loves it, but it’s not so much about loving ball because of the outcome. He really enjoys the process. He really enjoys having to try to scheme up teams and figure out how to beat them, how to put us in positions to succeed. He loves seeing his players succeed. And I don’t know, I really enjoy being around him just because, again, he pushes us to levels that sometimes we don’t even know if we can do that. We don’t know if that might be the best thing for us, but at the end of the day, he has our best interest at heart.”

Schumann has almost always gotten great linebacker play and this year is no different. Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole have been stars of this team, while Justin Williams had 1.5 sacks in the team’s win over South Carolina.

Three different linebackers have won the Butkus Award under Schumann’s tutelage, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker. Cole is a finalist for the award this year as he looks to join Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Jalon Walker as Georgia winners.

Schumann becomes the seventh former Smart assistant to land a head coaching job. He joins Mel Tucker (Colorado), Sam Pittman (Arkansas), Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Lanning (Oregon), Fran Brown (Syracuse) and Dell McGee (Georgia State). Tucker and Lanning were hired after serving in the role as a defensive coordinator.

As for who might replace Schumann in the near and long term, assistants have traditionally finished out the season when getting hired. Lanning famously stayed on through Georgia’s 2021 championship run through the College Football Playoff. Will Stein did the same at Oregon last season after having accepted the job at Kentucky.

Robinson should be viewed as the top candidate among those already on the staff. In addition to working as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the previous three seasons at Georgia, Robinson was the defensive coordinator at South Carolina from 2016 through 2020.

“His reputation kind of speaks for itself,” Smart said of Robinson prior to Georgia’s game against South Carolina. “And he’s a team guy. He doesn’t really care who gets the credit. He’s worried about doing his job and doing his job with the best of ability every day.”

Other names to know as a replacement for Schumann as either an inside linebackers coach or defensive coordinator include former Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Alabama outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson and Texas A&M linebacker coach Travis Williams are some of the bigger names to know.

Of course, recent coaching hires such as Phil Rauscher on the offensive line and Larry Knight at outside linebacker were not marquee names at the time of the hiring. The same could be said for Schumann.

In his role at Georgia, Schumann made $2.3 million this season. Per his contract, he does not owe a buyout if he leaves for a head coaching vacancy at a Power 4 program.

Schumann won’t have to wait long to see his former employer, as it has been reported that Georgia and Florida State will face each other during the 2028 season in Nashville.