ATHENS — Georgia defensive coordinator has heard his name bandied about for head coaching jobs before, but the only job he’s interested in is stopping Missouri.

The 36-year-old Schumann works side-by-side with Kirby Smart to keep the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ defense dialed in each week, adjusting personnel packages and adding pressure and coverages each week depending on the opponent.

The 36-year-old Schumann explained in his interview with “Glory, Glory,” UGA’s NIL-funded media initiative, that Georgia knows what it’s in for in the 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday.

“I think they have a very clear identity,” Schumann said of the 22nd-ranked Tigers, who will enter into Sanford Stadium fighting to keep fleeting College Football Playoff hopes alive.

“It goes back to when we’ve played them in the past, I think that’s been instilled in them, (and) they do a great job sticking to the plan and being patient.”

Missouri (6-3, 3-3 SEC), at its best, has scored decisive wins over Florida (45-17), Texas A&M (27-6) and at Arkansas (34-10) before its most recent game against Texas (34-20 loss).

A closer look at the boxscore against the ultra-talented Longhorns shows a 20-20 tie through three quarters and a handful of pivotal calls that had they got the other way could have produced a different result.

Missouri actually average more yards per rush than Texas and forced more turnovers, a strong recipe for success.

“They run the ball really well, they have multiple great backs,” Schumann said, referring to SEC-leading Tigers’ tailback Jamal Roberts, whose 1,071 rushing yards are most in the league.

“The quarterback is really efficient, he’s a difficult guy to get to, gets the ball off his hand really fast (and) they also throw the ball vertically down the field at a really high rate.”

To Schumann’s point, Missouri has allowed the fewest sacks per game in the SEC (1.00) and 12th-fewest in the nation.

Tigers’ quarterback Austin Simmons is a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder projected as a first-round NFL draft pick and ranks fourth in the SEC with 2,204 yards passing.

“They’ve got receivers that are playmakers,” Schuman said, “and they’ve got, tight ends, like, they have a multitude of weapons there.”

Missouri receiver Cayden Lee leads the SEC in both receptions (62) and receiving yardage (835 yards), and Donovan Olugbode also has more catches (43) and receiving yardage (624 yards) than anyone on Georgia’s roster.

The Tigers’ dangerous offense is likely a major reason why Coach Kirby Smart has asked the Sanford Stadium crowd to show out in force, as crowd noise could affect the snap count and make sacks and defensive penetration more likely.

“I hope that our fans will turn out and support and create these same environments we’ve been seeing on the road,” said Smart, whose team has had to contend with raucous environments at Alabama and at Ole Miss.

“We need that same environment when people come play here. It has to be an advantage for us to play at home in terms of crowd noise and all the things that impact the game.”