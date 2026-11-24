Glenn Schumann time at Georgia is coming to a close, as he accepted a deal to become the next head coach at Florida State.

Florida State announced the hire on Monday evening, with Schumann putting out an official statement on why he made the move.

“Being named the head coach at Florida State is an incredible honor and responsibility,” Schumann said in a statement put out by Florida State. “I am thankful to President McCullough, Peter Collins, Jeff Purinton and the rest of the university’s leadership for their belief in me. We are going to build a program that meets the championship expectation at Florida State through hard work, high standards and a commitment to each other. I want to thank Coach Smart and Coach Saban for their trust in me and supporting me with opportunities to develop as a coach and leader. I will be forever grateful for the impact they have had on my life. My family’s connection to Florida State is deep, and I know what this program can be. I’m excited to bring my wife and children to a place that means so much to my family.”

Schumann’s grandfather, Jack Haskin, was on the very first Florida State football coaching staff in 1947.

Schumann was first hired as Georgia’s inside linebackers coach in December of 2015. It was his first on-field coaching job after having previously worked as an analyst at Alabama.

Following Dan Lanning’s departure to take the Oregon head coaching job after the 2021 season, Schumann was promoted to defensive coordinator and Georgia’s defensive playcaller. Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson have shared co-defensive coordinator titles since Schumann’s promotion, But Schumann has called Georgia’s defense for the previous five seasons.

“Schumann has done a fabulous job here, and if anything comes to his success, he has earned every bit of it,” Smart said of Schumann on Monday. “The University of Georgia’s focus is focused on Georgia Tech.”

In his role at Georgia, Schumann made $2.3 million this season. Per his contract, he does not owe a buyout if he leaves for a head coaching vacancy at a Power 4 program.

Schumann won’t have to wait long to see his former employer, as it has been reported that Georgia and Florida State will face each other during the 2028 season in Nashville.

As for names to know as a possible replacement for Schumann, co-defensive coordinator Robinson is viewed as the leading internal candidate.

Georgia next takes the field on Saturday against Georgia Tech. After that the Bulldogs have the SEC championship game on Dec. 5.

Glenn Schumann hired at Florida State