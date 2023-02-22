Report: Philadelphia Eagles set to interview Georgia DC Glenn Schumann

Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is the latest UGA assistant to receive attention from the NFL, with the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles reportedly set to interview him for their vacant defensive coordinator position, per Dan Mathews of Atlanta’s 680 The Fan.

Kirby Smart knows better than anyone that one byproduct of having great success is that other teams and programs will come looking to hire his staff members.

Schumann, 32, has been at Smart’s side in some fashion since serving as a student-assistant coach at Alabama in 2008.

REWIND: Kirby Smart, Glenn Schumann detail evolution of ‘Mint’ Front

There was great speculation that Tide coach Nick Saban might look to Schumann to replace Pete Golding, who left the Alabama staff to become the Ole Miss defensive coordinator following last season.

Schumann took a significant step forward in his career last season when he took over the defensive play calling for Dan Lanning, who was hired as the Oregon head coach following the Bulldogs’ 2021 CFP Championship season.

Schumann’s popularity on the interview circuit should lead to him receiving a large raise, as a great deal of Georgia salary money has been freed up with $2-million-coach Todd Monken leaving the UGA staff to become the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator.

Last season Schumann made $805,000 — the same as fellow co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp — and it would not be surprising to see both of those assistant coaches making $1 million or more next season based on the program’s great success.