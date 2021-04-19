Georgia football winners and losers following 2021 G-Day

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners following 2021 G-Day Winner: Devonte Wyatt It’s difficult for defensive players to shine in spring games, with the event traditionally geared toward the offenses. But senior Devonte Wyatt made the most of his G-Day, as he finished with two of the four sacks the first-team defense picked up.

Wyatt could’ve left for the NFL following the 2020 season but he elected to return to Georgia for another year using the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility. And the senior from Decatur, Ga., is coming back with lofty goals in mind. “In that room, when we decided to come back, it felt like we can do something this year together and make history,” Wyatt said. “Go to the playoffs, win a national championship. So, we [Wyatt and Jordan Davis] both decided to come back together and win one together.”

Davis didn't pick up a sack on Saturday but the longest-designed run on Saturday was just nine yards. His presence was felt. Travon Walker and Nolan Smith also added sacks on G-Day, while sophomore Jalen Carter flashed as well. Wyatt had the top day from a defender on G-Day but it shouldn't come as a surprise the defensive line had a strong showing. This is the best unit on the Georgia team, with G-Day only further proving that point.