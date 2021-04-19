Georgia football winners and losers following 2021 G-Day
Georgia football winners following 2021 G-Day
Winner: Devonte Wyatt
It’s difficult for defensive players to shine in spring games, with the event traditionally geared toward the offenses. But senior Devonte Wyatt made the most of his G-Day, as he finished with two of the four sacks the first-team defense picked up.
Wyatt could’ve left for the NFL following the 2020 season but he elected to return to Georgia for another year using the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility.
And the senior from Decatur, Ga., is coming back with lofty goals in mind.
“In that room, when we decided to come back, it felt like we can do something this year together and make history,” Wyatt said. “Go to the playoffs, win a national championship. So, we [Wyatt and Jordan Davis] both decided to come back together and win one together.”
Davis didn’t pick up a sack on Saturday but the longest-designed run on Saturday was just nine yards. His presence was felt. Travon Walker and Nolan Smith also added sacks on G-Day, while sophomore Jalen Carter flashed as well.
Wyatt had the top day from a defender on G-Day but it shouldn’t come as a surprise the defensive line had a strong showing. This is the best unit on the Georgia team, with G-Day only further proving that point.
Loser: Georgia offensive line
As strong as the defensive line was, the offensive line still has plenty of questions. The group seemed to have a top-six, with Xavier Truss starting at left tackle, Justin Shaffer at left guard, Warren Ericson at center, Tate Ratledge at right guard and Warren McClendon at right tackle. Jamaree Salyer also worked with the group at left guard and left tackle.
Were Georgia to have played Clemson, Salyer would’ve been out there. Smart remarked that the senior had missed portions of spring practice and was shaking off the rust.
Georgia though wants to give Ratledge as many reps as possible so that he can be ready for what figures to be a strong Clemson defensive front.
“We are not where we need to be on the offensive line,” Smart said. “If we are going to be a good team, we have to protect the quarterback, and we have to be able to run the ball. That is one of the areas where we are going to have to take some of the largest leaps in order to get where we want to go next season.”
Smart noted the group specifically has to give quarterback JT Daniels a cleaner pocket that he can step into to operate.