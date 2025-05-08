clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

The 5 people impacted the most by Georgia football landing 5-star QB Jared …
ATHENS — Landing a quarterback prospect of Jared Curtis’ caliber is bound to have ripples not just through your program but the entire sport.
Connor Riley
Georgia will need things to be different with 5-star QB Jared Curtis in …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs landed another big-time commitment on Monday, securing the services of 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis.
Connor Riley
Jared Curtis: What to know as 5-star quarterback is set to make his …
Jared Curtis is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle. On Monday, he will announce his commitment.
Connor Riley
Early rankings further highlight why Christen Miller needs to be ‘special’ …
ATHENS — It’s no secret that the defensive line has been a major key to Georgia’s success in recent seasons.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following the 2025 NFL Draft
Winner: Kirby Smart
Connor Riley
Jackson Cantwell: From ‘money quotes’ to Drew Rosenhaus to a …

Jeff Sentell
Addition of 5-star QB Jared Curtis makes Ryan Puglisi’s future all …

Connor Riley
What’s next for Georgia as historic SEC tourney continues in Athens

Mike Griffith
Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson addresses Mississippi State job …

Jack Leo
Column: Georgia’s George Pickens poised for greatness, ‘America’s …

Mike Griffith
