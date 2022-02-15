Brock Bowers injury makes Georgia tight end room much more interesting in spring practice

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Brock Bowers injury puts renewed focus on Georgia tight end position That tight end Brock Bowers will miss spring practice is not all that surprising. The star tight end had a nagging shoulder injury at the end of the 2021 season that limited him parts of the win against Michigan. It didn’t prevent him from finding the end zone in wins over the Wolverines and Alabama, but it was something Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke on before the 2022 National Championship Game. “That same shoulder has bothered him all year, to be honest. It’s not like it’s something new that just came up. It bothers him from time to time at practice,” Smart said. “It happens to a lot of our players, to be honest with you. I had it when I played. It’s something you have to just deal with and in the offseason we’ll get a look at it, see if it needs to be repaired surgically or whether or not it’s something that he can rehab and continue to strengthen the muscles around it.”

What the injury does do though is put a greater spotlight on the rest of Georgia’s tight end room this spring. With Bowers out and John FitzPatrick off to the NFL, it opens the door for a lot more reps for the rest of the room. It starts with Darnell Washington. The junior tight end did not have the 2021 season he envisioned due to a preseason foot injury. That injury kept him out of four games for Georgia and had him make only six starts a season ago. His numbers improved off of his freshman season, but given the massive hype surrounding the former 5-star prospect a 10-catch, 154-yard one touchdown season was not what he envisioned. Paramount for Washington will be staying healthy. From there, he’ll have the opportunity to take over a large chunk of FitzPatrick’s reps. If his conditioning is strong, he’ll have the chance to be a player that never leaves the field for Georgia. That might not lead to a Bowers-like receiving workload, but it should see Washington emerge as a bigger piece of the Georgia offense.