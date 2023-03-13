What makes Brock Vandagriff the most interesting Georgia football quarterback this spring

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What makes Brock Vandagriff the most interesting Georgia football quarterback The Georgia quarterback battle figures to be one of the more interesting position battles across college football. The Bulldogs have three talented options to replace Stetson Bennett and this week will kickstart the competition in earnest. Georgia takes the practice field for the first time on Tuesday and will have 15 practices over the next month to see what they have at the position.

Carson Beck enters as the favorite, given he was the No. 2 quarterback last season. Gunner Stockton also enters spring practice with some buzz given how he impressed teammates and coaches as Georgia’s scout team quarterback last season. Related: Carson Beck on being Georgia football veteran quarterback: ‘I’m expected to lead’ Somewhat lost in between the two of them is Brock Vandagriff, the quarterback that arrived at Georgia with more fanfare and higher expectations than either Beck or Stockton.

It seems like with Vandagriff, there are more questions about whether or not he’ll transfer rather than if he’ll win the starting quarterback job. Even though he’s certainly capable of beating out both Beck and Stockton. “Whenever you sign that letter of intent, that means something to me,” Vandagriff said prior to Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. “Being here under coach (Todd) Monken and the guys around me, there’s really no complaints. I’ve learned so much from coach Monken in the two years and I don’t have any complaints on that front.” Vandagriff was initially committed to Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. But in January 2020, he backed off that pledge. Shortly after Georgia hired Monken, Vandagriff committed to Georgia.

We never got to see what Vandagriff would look like in a Monken offense, as the former Georgia offensive coordinator is now working with the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, Vandagriff will be taking instruction from Mike Bobo as Georgia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Vandagriff threw just three passes over his first two seasons at Georgia. Vandagriff is the best athlete of Georgia’s quarterbacks, as he’s just as capable of scrambling for a big run as he is uncorking a deep pass. The area that Vandagriff admits has required work is the mental aspect of his game. Being consistent, reading defenses and being at your best in practice are all things Vandagriff has had to work on since arriving on campus. This spring will be the first real chance Vandagriff gets to showcase his growth in those areas. “Just mentally is the main thing,” Vandagriff said on what he’s been focusing on. “There’s so much stuff that goes into pre-check reads. Just seeing the field, it’s slowing down a lot compared to when I first got here.” Whoever steps in for Bennett will get to play behind one of the best offensive lines in the country while throwing to a talented group of wide receivers and tight ends. Vandagriff is roommates with Brock Bowers, Georgia’s star tight end who came to Georgia in part because of his relationship with Vandagriff during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Hanging over the quarterback competition though for Georgia is the looming possibility that one of the quarterbacks transfers out. All three quarterbacks remained with Georgia through the first transfer window. But a second one will open from May 1 through May 15.