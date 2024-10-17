Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Georgia football releases first availability report for Texas game as …
Former Alabama RB Mark Ingram on Kirby Smart shove: ‘I would’ve tried …
Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart offers strong response to …
Georgia football doesn’t need its best game to beat Texas. It just …
What Kirby Smart said about Georgia football practice as it prepares …