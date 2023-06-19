Carson Beck, Dylan Raiola and the importance of the No. 15 jersey for Georgia football moving forward

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Carson Beck, Dylan Raiola and the importance of the No. 15 jersey for Georgia football Dylan Raiola is neither the first player nor the last player to say he’s going to wear a specific number when gets to college. While performing at the Elite 11 last week, Raiola told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell that he’s going to switch his jersey number from 1 to 15. Raiola wore the latter number earlier in his high school and is a huge Pat Mahomes fan as well. Mahomes, as unfair as it is for a high school prospect, has been the frequent comparison for Raiola as a prospect.

Raiola is likely rooting for Beck to have a strong season, regardless of what jersey the redshirt junior from Jacksonville, Fla., will wear. The same goes for Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton as well, given they could just as well see the field in 2023 for Georgia. Whoever steps in as quarterback for Georgia will help usher in a new era at the position. Not just in replacing Stetson Bennett, who started for Georgia in each of the past three seasons, but in working with Mike Bobo. Dawgnation Dawgnation When Ryan Puglisi and Dylan Raiola finally met at the Elite 11

Bobo takes over for Todd Monken as the team’s offensive coordinator. It’s not his first stint at Georgia and normally we would say his time as the offensive coordinator at Georgia from 2007 through 2014 would prepare him well for what he’s walking into. But Georgia was merely competing for championships when Bobo was last calling plays. He re-enters the play-calling picture with Georgia winning them. Bobo spent last season at Georgia as an analyst so he’s not walking in blind regarding the current and future quarterback room. He was on staff when Ryan Puglisi committed to Georgia last fall and was a key reason Raiola picked Georgia in May. Beck has not yet been named the starter for Georgia but he certainly impressed during Georgia’s spring practice session. After an excellent G-Day performance, he praised Bobo specifically for making things easy. “Bobo was really dialing it up,” Beck said following G-Day. “I just told him that afterward when we just talked. He was dialing it up, we were executing, guys were getting open, guys were catching balls, guys were making plays. You know, it’s really easy whenever we do that and we’re executing on all levels.” If Beck executes as well as he did on G-Day, he may never end up being teammates with Raiola. As mentioned earlier he is draft eligble and a big season from him will likely move him up the NFL draft boards he is already on.