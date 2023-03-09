Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Carson Beck ready to show the value in sticking it out with Georgia football: ‘I’ve continued to grow’ Carson Beck is something of an anomaly in today’s day and age of college football. Rare is it for a player to potentially wait for his fourth season to become a starting quarterback, especially at an elite program like Georgia. Consider Alabama will decide between Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson, two players who signed after Beck arrived as a member of Georgia’s 2020 signing class. Ditto for Kyle McCord and Devin Brown at Ohio State. Michigan starter JJ McCarthy saw first-team reps as a freshman for the Wolverines and started every game as a sophomore. Caleb Williams roomed with Beck while the now USC quarterback was a recruit visiting Georgia and he’s already won the Heisman Trophy.

Beck was in the same high school recruiting class as Anthony Richardson, who lit up the NFL combine this past weekend. Related: Georgia football winners and losers following 2023 NFL Combine The Georgia quarterback was the No. 19 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2020 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings. Twelve of those ranked higher have already transferred. Richardson, CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are all off to the NFL. Beck is just one of four players still with the school he signed with and the only one to not have started a game.