Carson Beck ready to show the value in sticking it out with Georgia football: ‘I’ve continued to grow’
Carson Beck is something of an anomaly in today’s day and age of college football. Rare is it for a player to potentially wait for his fourth season to become a starting quarterback, especially at an elite program like Georgia.
Consider Alabama will decide between Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson, two players who signed after Beck arrived as a member of Georgia’s 2020 signing class. Ditto for Kyle McCord and Devin Brown at Ohio State. Michigan starter JJ McCarthy saw first-team reps as a freshman for the Wolverines and started every game as a sophomore. Caleb Williams roomed with Beck while the now USC quarterback was a recruit visiting Georgia and he’s already won the Heisman Trophy.
Beck was in the same high school recruiting class as Anthony Richardson, who lit up the NFL combine this past weekend.
The Georgia quarterback was the No. 19 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2020 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings. Twelve of those ranked higher have already transferred. Richardson, CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are all off to the NFL. Beck is just one of four players still with the school he signed with and the only one to not have started a game.
The first look we really got at Beck came in the UAB game in 2021. JT Daniels was out with an injury and even though Stetson Bennett had done enough to beat out Beck for the starting job, Georgia still wanted to see what Beck could do.
He completed just four of his 10 attempts and threw a pick-six in what was UAB’s only points in a 56-7 win. He then went one of three against Vanderbilt and then completed five of 10 passes against Charleston Southern. He was also intercepted in that game as well.
With Bennett coming back, as well as Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton in the program, Beck easily could’ve looked elsewhere after the 2021 season. Given the transfer portal and what Georgia had behind him, it wouldn’t have been an understanding decision.
But Beck didn’t want to go through all that comes with joining a new team. Especially one that would’ve been less talented than the team he would potentially be leaving.
“It’s definitely something I’ve always kept in the back of my head,” Beck said. “Honestly, I don’t want really want to go from school to school. That’s a lot, moving schools, being with a new team, having to develop a connection with a bunch of different guys. I love the guys here and it’s a lot of fun.”
