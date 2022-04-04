Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck aims to take the next step: ‘I’ve seen great improvement from him’

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Carson Beck looking to find his place in Georgia football quarterback picture ATHENS — None of this is new for redshirt sophomore Carson Beck at this point. He’s in his third year at Georgia. He’s gone through spring practice before and he’s worked with offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the entirety of his Georgia career. Beck practiced well last spring, so much so that he was named the No. 2 quarterback in August. He seemed to be making the natural progression you’d want from a young quarterback.

Related: What we learned about Georgia football quarterbacks after watching spring practice Yet when starter JT Daniels suffered an injury in the win over Clemson, it wasn’t Beck who came to replace Daniels. It was Stetson Bennett. Beck still saw game action against UAB last fall, but his performance was drastically different from that of Bennett. The latter threw five touchdown passes. Beck meanwhile completed just four of his 10 pass attempts. He threw his first career touchdown, yet he also threw a pick-6, which gave the Blazers their only points of the game. Beck threw just 23 pass attempts last fall. For all the progress made the previous spring, it was hard to know where Beck stood. Georgia also has former 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff in the stable, and the Bulldogs signed 4-star prospect Gunner Stockton as well. Daniels announced his transfer, but Bennett elected to return for another season.

So far this spring through, Beck is back doing what he did at this point last year. He’s made a quick impression on his teammates and coaches. “I’ve seen great improvement from him, and I’m looking forward to the way he can play this fall,” defensive back William Poole said. Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray went a little further in his praise. Murray, who holds just about every Georgia passing record, has long been an admirer of Beck’s talents.