By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Making the case for why 8 different players could become Georgia’s leading …
Georgia is going to have a new leading receiver in 2025. Arian Smith is a New York Jet after leading the team in receiving yards last season with 817.
Connor Riley
Georgia football hopes ‘fire, passion and energy’ offsets the lack of …
Georgia is going to be a younger team in 2025. Kirby Smart has said as much at various points this offseason.
Connor Riley
If Georgia offense is to improve in 2025, its seniors will be a key reason …
Gunner Stockton is entering his fourth season at Georgia. While eligibility deems him as a fourth-year junior, his time at Georgia effectively makes him a senior.
Connor Riley
Four big questions Georgia’s second-year players need to answer
We didn’t learn a whole lot about Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class last season. Of the 28 signees, 21 of them redshirted.
Connor Riley
The 8 Georgia football players who need to make a jump in their second …
Georgia has 30 players on its 2025 roster who will be entering their second year in the program.
Connor Riley
What social media had to say after Georgia football adds Khamari …

Connor Riley
Georgia football sees WR Vance Spafford flip commitment to Miami

Connor Riley
Georgia Football Podcast: UGA’s latest recruiting win strikes a blow …

Brandon Adams
BREAKING: 4-star priority EDGE Khamari Brooks commits to Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
Shocking upsets have cut both ways for the Dawgs

Bill King, Guest Contributor
