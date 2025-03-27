clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Chris Cole is ready to break the mold for Georgia football: ‘I play …
ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Justin Williams knew what he was doing. He knew what he would welcome when talking about teammate and best friend Chris Cole.
Connor Riley
Why Kirby Smart isn’t afraid about being so hard on Georgia’s freshman …
ATHENS — Like just about every team in the country nowadays, Georgia skews younger.
Connor Riley
If freshman Juan Gaston can control his weight, he may not have to wait …
ATHENS — Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling stopped short of comparing freshman offensive tackle Juan Gaston to the size of a barge.
Connor Riley
KJ Bolden welcomes the challenge of becoming a leader for Georgia: ‘I pray …
Georgia’s secondary is in a state of flux. Gone are Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson. Will Muschamp’s role with the team is unknown.
Connor Riley
UGA trying some new ideas as it has to replace key personnel in its …
ATHENS — Georgia’s defensive backfield is going to look different in 2024. And not just with the on-field personnel.
Connor Riley
Davion Brown: How “FatRat” feels about the Dawgs after another strong …

Jeff Sentell
Kirby Smart wants Georgia to improve in these two areas. Injuries are …

Connor Riley
Gunner Stockton wants to ‘lead the right way’ as he aims to win …

Connor Riley
Details emerge regarding speeding arrest of Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle

Connor Riley
ESPN calls out Georgia’s biggest strength and weakness entering 2025 …

Connor Riley
