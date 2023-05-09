Damon Wilson’s fast start helps answer a big defensive question for Georgia football

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. How freshman Damon Wilson helped answer a big defensive question for Georgia football In Georgia’s No. 2 ranked signing class for the 2023 cycle, Damon Wilson was the top-ranked recruit. He was a massive early signing period win, as the Bulldogs beat out the Ohio State Buckeyes to land the services of the No. 20 player in the country.

“I’m very pleased with where they are and how hard they work but they’re not there yet.” It was no secret the outside linebacker position was Georgia’s most concerning on the defensive side of the ball this spring. Smith and Robert Beal both left for the NFL. Chaz Chambliss is the only returnee with significant snaps at the position. Potential contributors Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker were also sidelined with shoulder injuries. Perhaps no non-quarterback has a bigger spotlight on them for the rest of the offseason than Jones. He was a 5-star signee Georgia landed in the 2022 cycle, but injuries to this point have slowed his development. Georgia knew it could afford to be patient in his development, as Smith and Beal were both seniors last year.

Jones, in theory, should be closer to being an every-down player at the outside linebacker position for Georgia. He’s bigger than both Smith and Beal, as Georgia has made a concerted effort to get bigger at the position. Jones is 6-foot-5, 250-pounds. Wilson, who enrolled early at Georgia, is 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. You can expect him to bulk up as he gets comfortable in the Georgia strength and conditioning program. While Jones was recovering from injury, Wilson was making the most of his extended reps. He was one of the standouts of G-Day, as he finished with 2.0 sacks on the afternoon. There’s a long list of qualifiers for why we shouldn’t read too much into Wilson’s strong showing, but it’s encouraging to see his athleticism standout so quickly. And the play of the freshman may help Georgia settle in on what it wants to do with Walker. Walker came to Georgia as a member of the 2022 signing class with the intention of playing inside linebacker. But with a number of older players at the position, Walker only saw the field as an edge rusher. He proved effective, finishing with multiple pressures in the College Football Playoff win over Ohio State and grabbing his first career sack against TCU. Georgia’s inside linebacker room, at the top, is less crowded in 2023. While the Bulldogs brought in three talented 2023 signees at the position, two veterans transferred out in Trezmen Marshall and Rian Daivs. Starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon return in 2023, but Georgia never plays just two inside linebackers. There will be a rotation and Walker figures to be a key player in that. Xavian Sorey and EJ Lightsey both had good moments this spring, but the Bulldogs will play four inside linebackers. With Walker and Sorey in particular, Georgia figures to be more athletic at the position than it was in 2022. Especially from a depth standpoint.