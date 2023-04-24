How Devin Willock makes Georgia’s offensive line the strongest part of the 2023 team

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Tattoos, an empty chair and a portrait; How Devin Willock is still here for the offensive line Kirby Smart has made it no secret the strength of this Georgia team is its offensive line. The Georgia coach has said it time and time again this offseason in numerous settings. As for why the collection of Georgia offensive linemen is so clearly the strongest part of the 2023 team, it has very little to do with on-field ability. It helps that Georgia brings back three starters in Xavier Truss, Sedrick Van Pran and Tate Ratledge from an offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award last season, given annually to the nation’s best offensive line.

There’s also the fact that Georgia has players like Amarius Mims, Earnest Greene and Austin Blaske primed for bigger roles. It possesses the perfect mixture of proven depth and promising upside. Mims makes Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator seem average in terms of physical dimensions, while Blaske might be the most over-qualified sixth offensive lineman in the SEC. The personnel in the room is defined by who isn’t there. Devin Willock’s tragic absence best shows why this group is so incredibly strong. Willock died in a car accident on Jan. 15, just hours after Georgia celebrated its second-consecutive national championship in Athens. The loss of Willock, along with recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, still hangs over the program. Georgia took the field with just 10 players to start its spring game, leaving a spot open for Willock.

Georgia then had a delay of game penalty and further honored Willock and LeCroy. Multiple offensive linemen removed their helmets and began hugging their teammates. “That was something that was incredibly hard, not just on myself obviously, but on the entire unit, on the o-line, on the entire team,” Truss said on Willock’s passing. “That’s a part of my life, you know, that I’ll always embrace the relationship I have with all my teammates and everything now.”