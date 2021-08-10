Devonte Wyatt earns praise as Georgia football’s ‘biggest’ freak

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Devonte Wyatt labeled biggest freak on Georgia football team If you’re on Bruce Feldman’s annual college football Freaks list, you’re probably pretty special. The list, which listed 100 players including the likes of Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, celebrates the absurd athletes in the sport. The Georgia Bulldogs had one player make the list this season. It’s probably not a player you would’ve guessed.

That would be defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. “The Dawgs are loaded with talent, but this is their biggest Freak,” Feldman wrote. “The 6-3, 307-pound lineman was a disruptive force in the middle of the Georgia defense. He had 25 tackles and 14 quarterback pressures in 2020. His most impressive testing number is the 4.87 40 he clocked this offseason. “He also vertical jumped 31 inches and broad jumped 9-3. The former high school shot putter is also very strong, benching 385 pounds and squatting 585.”

Wyatt has flown under the radar throughout his Georgia career for a variety of reasons. He was not the superstar recruit that Jalen Carter was as a prospect. Wyatt was a 4-star prospect who spent a year at Hutchinson Community College before enrolling at Georgia. He also didn’t make the immediate impact that Jordan Davis did. Wyatt didn’t make his first start until the end of his second season at Georgia which came against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. In 2020, he started every game for the Bulldogs but got lost in the shuffle behind the likes of Davis, Carter and Travon Walker. Still, Wyatt proved to be a very productive player for Georgia, even if he wasn’t a star. He backed it up in Georgia’s spring game when he notched 2.0 sacks and looked like he had the makings of a dominant player.