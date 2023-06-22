Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. How Dylan Raiola’s transfer impacts not just Georiga football but the entire state Nothing Dylan Raiola does can be considered quiet. Such is life when you’re the No. 1 ranked player in the country. As shown last week at the Elite 11 competition in Los Angeles, all eyes be on Raiola throughout the 2024 recruiting cycle. His next move will be across the country from Arizona to Buford, Ga., as Raiola will play his senior season at Buford High School in Buford, Ga. The news became official on Wednesday morning.

And this transfer has quite a few ramifications, not just on Raiola’s development but his connection with the Georgia football program as well. Below are some organized thoughts on Raiola, the move, his development and what comes next for Georgia. Dylan Raiola clearly wants to play with and against the best Raiola picked Georgia in part because he wants to play with the best. He’ll do that at Buford High School. The Wolves have won 11 of state titles since 2000 and have one of the most loaded rosters in the country. Raiola becomes the second Georgia commit on the team, joining 2025 linebacker Jaden Perlotte. He’s the third 5-star prospect on the team, joining KJ Bolden and Eddrick Houston. Buford competes in the top classification in the state of Georgia. It will play a national schedule with games against St. Frances Academy of Maryland and Mallard Creek of North Carolina. There’s a region contest against defending state champion Mill Creek. There are also possible playoff matchups against Carrolton High School and Colquitt County High School.

Every time he steps on the field this fall, Raiola will have a big target on his back. It’ll be akin to what he’ll go through at Georgia in the event he starts for the Bulldogs. That is an invaluable experience for Raiola to gain prior to stepping foot on Georgia’s campus. Playing at Buford is probably the closest thing that will prepare Raiola for life at Georgia. Both in practice and in terms of pressure. This should make it easier for Dylan Raiola to recruit for Georgia Raiola has already been one of Georgia’s most vocal recruiters in this class. Moving closer to Athens will make him an even more prominent figure for Georgia in pulling together the 2024 recruiting class. As it stands, Georgia has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. Many of the top targets for this cycle are in-state prospects, like Daniel Calhoun of Walton High School and Bolden. Were Raiola to play his senior season in Arizona, it would be difficult for him to get to Athens for marquee home games. Now, he’ll be a quick 45-minute drive from Athens and should be a prominent visitor in the Georgia recruiting section for games against South Carolina and Ole Miss.