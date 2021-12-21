Kirby Smart shares where things stand with George Pickens entering College Football Playoff

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Where things stand with George Pickens entering the College Football Playoff A big bowl game performance would be nothing new for George Pickens. As a freshman, he hauled in 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s Suger Bowl win over Baylor. From a statistical standpoint, it’s still the best game the talented receiver has played. His second-best game as a Bulldog was also in a bowl game, as he caught seven passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. Pickens proved instrumental in both of those contests, which were both Georgia wins.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Pickens’ performance in those games didn’t have anything to do with the extra practices beforehand or the lack of other responsibilities in the lead-up to the bowl games. He believes it had more to do with Baylor and Cincinnati electing to stop the run and leaving Pickens in one-on-one coverage on the outside. The Bulldogs’ next game is technically a bowl game, as they play Michigan as a part of the Orange Bowl. The event also doubles as a College Football Playoff semifinal. Georgia could greatly benefit from another amazing performance from Pickens. That will be easier said than done though, given Pickens is still recovering from his ACL injury.