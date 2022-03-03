George Pickens’ best NFL trait was actually on display Wednesday at NFL combine

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football wide receiver George Pickens displays confidence at NFL combine Thursday will be a very important day for George Pickens’ future. The former Georgia wide receiver will run the 40-yard dash and show off his vertical jump in Indianapolis as a part of the NFL draft combine. Pickens is going to save participating in the broad jump until Georgia’s pro day, set for March 16. Pickens was asked about what he might run, given he suffered a torn ACL not even a year ago. Teams will be eager to see how his knee is and will want to see his top-end speed.

For Pickens, he wants to go fast. Faster than most would expect of him “Probably 4.3, 4.4,” Pickens said on Wednesday. “People don’t really know that. Me saying that number, people are like, ‘Whoa.’” For all of his leaping ability or his vice-grip hands, neither is Pickens’ best skill. Nor will his 40-yard dash be why a team takes him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It’s his confidence that will have him in the NFL. Related: Georgia WR George Pickens speaks out, brings ‘first-round mentality’ to NFL Combine Consider Pickens’ final catch as a Georgia Bulldog. It came in the win over Alabama, giving Georgia its first National Championship since 1980. The ball was overthrown and most receivers would’ve let it fall to the ground.