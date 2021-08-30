The better offensive line will determine Georgia football-Clemson outcome

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. The better offensive line will determine Georgia-Clemson winner Georgia and Clemson mirror each other in a lot of ways entering the 2021 season. They both have promising quarterbacks from the Los Angeles area who will look to build off of strong, but limited, sample sizes in 2020. Each school has questions at the wide receiver position, due in part to injury. There’s even a shared connection with Derion Kendrick, who started for Clemson in the past two seasons before transferring to Georgia this offseason.

No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson might have two of the best defensive lines in the country. Between Jordan Davis, Bryan Bresee, Travon Walker and Myles Murphy, the Bulldogs and Tigers have elite depth and talent on the defensive line. Entering the game — which is set for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Saturday night — the two teams also share a weakness. Georgia and Clemson each have major questions on the offensive line. And that’s before even taking into account the potentially dominant defensive line each team figures to face. For Clemson, the Tigers struggled running the ball a season ago and that was with the ACC’s all-time leading rusher in Travis Etienne. Clemson will turn to Lyn-J Dixon, Kobe Pace and 5-star freshman Will Shipley to replace Etienne’s production. The Tigers also will have a new starting center and left tackle on the offensive line as well.

In the two games, Clemson lost last season, the Tigers ran for a combined 78 yards. Georgia had the nation’s No. 1 rush defense in the country last season, giving up 72 yards per game. With Davis manning the middle of the Georgia defense, Clemson likely won’t have many open running lanes. That will make it critical for the Tigers to get out to an early lead. Georgia didn’t get much from its defensive line in terms of pass-rushing production last season, as the group had just four sacks. With the Bulldogs having to replace Azeez Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson at outside linebacker, Georgia will need its defensive line to play a bigger role. Related: Georgia football breakout star Adam Anderson aiming for 20 sacks

As for the Georgia offensive line, the Bulldogs entered August not knowing its best five-man combination. Then shortly after practices began, Warren Ericson suffered a hand injury on his snapping hand. Ericson has been able to return to practice but he’s got a massive cast on his snapping hand. Head coach Kirby Smart has said the junior has been able to snap with his right hand but Georgia also had Sedrick Van Pran work with the starters. Related: Sedrick Van Pran updates Georgia football center battle ahead of Clemson game Georgia saw Tate Ratledge emerge over the offseason, to the point that the redshirt freshman is the likely starter for Georgia at the right guard position. Justin Shaffer is entrenched at the left guard spot while Warren McClendon will start at right tackle, as he did for most of the 2020 season. “It should be a good game,” McClendon said. “They’ve got a good defensive line and we pride ourselves on being a good offensive line.” Jamaree Salyer, Georgia’s best offensive lineman, is in line to get the start at left tackle. But Salyer can be moved around, having worked at guard and center during camp. In a pinch, Georgia can play him at either spot against Clemson.