Sammy Brown commitment shows Georgia is still going to do battle with Clemson

Sammy Brown commits to Clemson over Georgia Few would've predicted it at the time, but Georgia's 10-3 win over Clemson to start the 2021 season marked an inflection point in the trajectory of the two rivals. Georgia ripped off a run of going 29-1 and winning back-to-back national titles. Clemson has gone 21-5 in that span. Still great for an ACC team, but a far cry from the annual playoff contender that was beating Alabama and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff just a few seasons ago. It's now Clemson that is having to answer the quarterback questions, while most Georgia fans are eager to see Carson Beck continue to lead a potent Georgia offense.

When Georgia missed on Carter in the 2021 cycle, it re-tooled and landed Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey. Carter is a great player but there isn't a Georgia fan out there that would trade Carter for Dumas-Johnson or Mondon based on what they did as sophomores. Glenn Schumann very much knows what he's doing at the inside linebacker position. Even missing on a player of Brown's caliber, Georgia is going to be fine. The Bulldogs are still in the running for a number of elite linebacker prospects. Sentell mentioned 4-star linebacker Joseph Phillips, 5-star LB Justin Williams, 4-star LB Jamonta Waller or 4-star LB Chris Cole. Phillips visited this past weekend while Cole and Williams will do so later this month.