Sammy Brown commitment shows Georgia is still going to do battle with Clemson
Sammy Brown commits to Clemson over Georgia
Few would’ve predicted it at the time, but Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson to start the 2021 season marked an inflection point in the trajectory of the two rivals. Georgia ripped off a run of going 29-1 and winning back-to-back national titles.
Clemson has gone 21-5 in that span. Still great for an ACC team, but a far cry from the annual playoff contender that was beating Alabama and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff just a few seasons ago. It’s now Clemson that is having to answer the quarterback questions, while most Georgia fans are eager to see Carson Beck continue to lead a potent Georgia offense.
When Georgia missed on Carter in the 2021 cycle, it re-tooled and landed Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey. Carter is a great player but there isn’t a Georgia fan out there that would trade Carter for Dumas-Johnson or Mondon based on what they did as sophomores.
Glenn Schumann very much knows what he’s doing at the inside linebacker position. Even missing on a player of Brown’s caliber, Georgia is going to be fine. The Bulldogs are still in the running for a number of elite linebacker prospects. Sentell mentioned 4-star linebacker Joseph Phillips, 5-star LB Justin Williams, 4-star LB Jamonta Waller or 4-star LB Chris Cole. Phillips visited this past weekend while Cole and Williams will do so later this month.
Georgia and Clemson are two of the elite programs in the country. They’re going to beat each other for top recruits. Just last year, Georgia landed 5-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, the No. 1 player from the state of South Carolina. In 2022, Georgia beat Clemson for Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker.
Georgia and Clemson had perhaps the two most loaded recruiting weekends to open the month of June. That is by design for both programs and will likely be the case for seasons to come.
The Bulldogs and Tigers won’t have to wait too long before taking their recruiting battles to the field. They’ll open the 2024 season against each other in Atlanta. Swinney and Smart will battle it out for the likes of KJ Bolden, Mike Matthews and Eddrick Houston in the 2024 signing cycle. That’s what great coaches do against each other.
Swinney and Smart operate very differently but other than Nick Saban, they’re clearly the second and third-best coaches of the past decade. Smart is ahead of Swinney at the moment and is 1-0 as a head coach thanks to that 2021 win and back-to-back national championships. He and Swinney are now equal with two.
Landing Brown shows that Clemson isn’t just going to roll over for Smart and Georgia. That’s not how rivalries work. While Clemson doesn’t qualify as a traditional rival at this point, there is still plenty of shared history between the two programs.
So long as Smart and Swinney are running the two programs, that is going to continue to be the case for the foreseeable future. Even as the sport of college football continues to change.
