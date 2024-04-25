How potential loss of Christen Miller impacts Georgia defensive line

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller announces he’s entering the …
Georgia football podcast: 2 reasons why UGA’s offense could be even …
Georgia football defensive depth chart coming out of spring practice
‘Unconquered’ Florida State football commemorates ACC Championship …
Georgia Football Podcast: ESPN makes bold statement about Kirby …