Georgia projected defensive depth chart heading into fall practices

By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Fall practice gets underway for Georgia on Thursday. And as the Bulldogs enter the 2023 season, all eyes will be on a defense that once again has the pieces to be one of the best in college football.

The Bulldogs placed six defenders on the Preseason First Team All-SEC list. So while the Bulldogs have some big names to replace — Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Chris Smith being the biggest — Georgia has plenty of talent when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.

New names will need to emerge, with fall camp being the perfect opportunity for some to make a statement about their position on the 2023 Georgia team.

Defensive line

Defensive end

  1. Mykel Williams/Tramel Walthour
  2. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Defensive tackle

  1. Warren Brinson
  2. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins/Christen Miller
  3. Jordan Hall

Nose tackle

  1. Zion Logue/Nazir Stackhouse
  2. Christen Miller/Jonathan Jefferson
  3. Jamaal Jarrett

Analysis: The depth is there on the defensive line. The big question is whether someone emerges as a dominant force of this group. It has been a concern of Kirby Smart’s dating back to the spring.

Brinson, Logue, Stackhouse and Walthour are all stable veterans that have played a lot of football. Stackhouse may have the most upside of that group and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him really rise in profile over the course of the season.

If there is a true superstar in this group, it might be Williams. He led Georgia in sacks last season, living up to his 5-star hype. He did have foot surgery in the spring and while he’s expected to be 100 percent healthy, it will be worth monitoring his progress.

Hall and Jarrett are the two freshmen of the group. While the plan might be for them to emerge as contributions over the course of the season, this is their first time going through the rigors of a Georgia fall camp. It shouldn’t come as a surprise if it takes either some time to get going.

Outside linebacker

  1. Chaz Chambliss
  2. Marvin Jones Jr./Darris Smith/Damon Wilson
  3. CJ Madden
  4. Gabe Harris/Sam M’Pemba

Analysis: Don’t get too focused on Chambliss being alone at the top. He’s the only one in the group with real experience, as he filled in for Nolan Smith after he went down with injury. He’ll largely be tasked with handling first and second down responsibilities for Georgia.

Jones, Darris Smith and Wilson all have immense upside and figure to be employed in a variety of ways for Georgia this fall. Jones is recovering from shoulder surgery but he’s 100 percent ready to go for a very important camp. Smith is an extremely versatile piece, whose length and size should allow him to fill a variety of roles.

Wilson is one of three freshman at the position but he’s the most likely of the three to make an immediate impact. He had 2.0 sacks in the spring game and given Georgia has to replace multiple long-term contributors, he’s got an excellent chance of getting on the field early for Georgia.

Inside linebacker

Money linebacker

  1. Jamon Dumas-Johnson
  2. EJ Lightsey
  3. CJ Allen

Mac linebacker

  1. Smael Mondon
  2. Xavian Sorey/Jalon Walker
  3. Raylen Wilson/Troy Bowles

Analysis: Dumas-Johnson and Mondon return as starters from last season. But a foot/ankle injury to Mondon is going to make things more interesting for this position during August.

Mondon won’t be 100 percent to start fall camp and may not be ready to go for the start of the season. That means Georgia is going to count on a deeper pool of linebackers.

Sorey and Lightsey both had strong springs and will look to push for a potential starting spot next to Dumas-Johnson. Walker is recovering from a shoulder injury but he will be cleared to go at the start of fall camp. He may not start, but Georgia is going to play him all over the field.

Allen, Wilson and Bowles are all freshmen and should see plenty of action on special teams this fall.

Secondary

Left cornerback

  1. Nyland Green/Julian Humphrey/Daylen Everette
  2. Daniel Harris

Right cornerback

  1. Kamari Lassiter
  2. AJ Harris
  3. Chris Peal

Analysis: The left cornerback battle is the biggest position battle to watch on the defensive side of the ball. Green, Everette and Humphrey weren’t able to separate in the spring. This group is deeper than it has been in years past, which could mean the position battle continues into the season.

Smoke Bouie repped with the cornerbacks in the spring but he is no longer with the program. The Bulldogs welcome summer enrollees Daniel Harris and Chris Peal into the fold.

Lassiter is primed for a big season after an encouraging 2022 campaign. He’s not just a leader in the cornerback room but for the defense as a whole.

Free safety

  1. Malaki Starks
  2. JaCorey Thomas/Dan Jackson
  3. Justyn Rhett

Strong safety

  1. Javon Bullard
  2. David Daniel-Sisavanh
  3. Kyron Jones
