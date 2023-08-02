Georgia projected defensive depth chart heading into fall practices

Hall and Jarrett are the two freshmen of the group. While the plan might be for them to emerge as contributions over the course of the season, this is their first time going through the rigors of a Georgia fall camp. It shouldn’t come as a surprise if it takes either some time to get going.

Outside linebacker

Chaz Chambliss Marvin Jones Jr./Darris Smith/Damon Wilson CJ Madden Gabe Harris/Sam M’Pemba

Analysis: Don’t get too focused on Chambliss being alone at the top. He’s the only one in the group with real experience, as he filled in for Nolan Smith after he went down with injury. He’ll largely be tasked with handling first and second down responsibilities for Georgia.

Jones, Darris Smith and Wilson all have immense upside and figure to be employed in a variety of ways for Georgia this fall. Jones is recovering from shoulder surgery but he’s 100 percent ready to go for a very important camp. Smith is an extremely versatile piece, whose length and size should allow him to fill a variety of roles.

Wilson is one of three freshman at the position but he’s the most likely of the three to make an immediate impact. He had 2.0 sacks in the spring game and given Georgia has to replace multiple long-term contributors, he’s got an excellent chance of getting on the field early for Georgia.

Inside linebacker