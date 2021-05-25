The most important backup at each position for Georgia football

Richard LeCounte demonstrated a season ago why having quality depth is so important. The Bulldogs didn’t have another playmaker like him on the roster, much less one who could replace the leadership abilities he brought to the table. LeCounte suffered what amounted to a season-ending injury following a traffic accident after the Kentucky game. The next week against Florida, the Georgia defense gave up 474 passing yards while surrendering a season-high 44 points. The absence of the senior safety played a significant role in Florida hitting wheel route after wheel route.

With Georgia recruiting as well as it has in recent seasons, the Bulldogs have quality depth at a number of positions entering the 2021 season. And as the spring injury to star wide receiver George Pickens showed, the Bulldogs will need to have some of its non-starters ready to go. Below we look at the most important backup at each position for Georgia in the 2021 season. Quarterback: Carson Beck

Beck may not be the first quarterback that gets thrust into action in the event something happens to JT Daniels. Georgia does have Stetson Bennett it can turn to in a pinch. But the development of the redshirt freshman quarterback will be fascinating to watch this season. He played well in Georgia’s spring game, as he threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns. If he’s able to build off that during fall practices, it should make a very serious candidate to be Georgia’s starter for the 2022 season. In the event that Beck does get thrust into a starting spot, it likely means something terrible has happened to Daniels. Still, you probably would’ve said something similar at this point last season with regards to Daniels and Jamie Newman. And we all know how that turned out for the Bulldogs.

Running back: Kendall Milton The Bulldogs are loaded at the running back position. Milton would likely be a starter for most teams in the country, so having him as a backup at this point is a luxury. We’re counting Zamir White as the starter here, as he was on G-Day for the Bulldogs. Milton had the game’s first touchdown while adding 34 yards on eight carries. Milton might be the most talented running back on the team. So when Georgia goes from White to Milton, there likely won’t be much of a drop-off for ‘RBU’. Wide receiver/tight end: Darnell Washington Georgia has a lot of pass-catching options. At this point, you could probably pencil in Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton has starters for Georgia at wide receiver. John FitzPatrick will get the start at tight end for Georgia, thanks to his experience and knowledge of the offense.