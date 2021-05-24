Georgia football should be less reliant on freshmen in 2021 season

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia figures to be less reliant on freshmen than in year’s past Kirby Smart has been able to accurately tell recruits that you can play early at Georgia. Andrew Thomas started 15 games at right tackle in 2017, his freshman season. Jermaine Burton started seven games for Georgia and became the team’s third-leading receiver in 2020. Jake Fromm, Tyson Campbell and Jacob Eason each started double-digit games in their first years on campus.

Even those like Nakobe Dean, D’Andre Swift and Jordan Davis were able to find consistent playing time early on at Georgia. So there should be the expectation that Georgia is going to need freshman contributions for the 2021 season, right? And that we’re likely to see a handful of starters or significant contributors?

Looking at this year’s roster and the 2021 signing class though, that may not be the case. In part, it speaks to how well Smart has recruited in recent seasons. Georgia has landed at least a top-four class in each of the last five years. The only other program that can make that claim is Alabama. The 2021 Georgia recruiting class though is a small step back for the Bulldogs in terms of its final recruiting rankings. The Bulldogs finished with the No. 4 class in this past cycle. It’s the lowest-ranked class Smart has signed since his 2016 class, which he had all of two months to piece together after coming over from the Crimson Tide.

It’s also the smallest class Georgia signed in terms of sheer prospects. The Bulldogs signed only 20 prospects this past cycle. That can be attributed in part to the NCAA’s amended transfer rule, granting players immediate eligibility. Georgia has already brought in two transfers in Tykee Smith and Brandon Turnage. Related: Alabama addition of Henry To’o To’o should signal transfer portal change for Georgia football If you’re going to take two or three transfers every cycle, that’s going to eat into the number of prospects you bring in. Georgia isn’t going to sacrifice taking an elite high school prospect for the short-term satisfaction of landing a transfer portal player. But in bringing in Smith and Turnage — and possibly another player — it makes it less likely Georgia is going to play David Daniel, Nyland Green or Kamari Lassiter this season. The Bulldogs have some pretty obvious holes in the secondary. That’s why Georgia went out and added Smith and Turnage along with the signing of four defensive backs in the 2021 class. Defensive back happened to be a short and long-term need for Georgia this offseason.