Georgia football way-too-early 2022 defensive depth chart predictions

Georgia football way-too-early 2022 offensive depth chart predictions With the roster movement mostly settled at this point, we now have a better idea of what Georgia's depth chart will look like entering spring practices. We know who will be back and who has already moved on, with 15 players off to the NFL and eight entering the transfer portal. Georgia will have to replace much of the front seven that helped the Bulldogs win the National Championship this season, as Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker are all off to the NFL. The Bulldogs though have recruited well and seem poised to take on a larger role in the team.

Below is our first stab at what the offensive depth chart will look like for the Bulldogs. Georgia is expected to begin practice in mid-March, with the Bulldogs’ first game set for Sept. 3 against Oregon. *Of note this depth chart does not include players set to arrive over the summer, such as current Georgia commits in the 2022 recruiting class and some signees like Marvin Jones Jr. Georgia football 2022 defensive line depth chart: Nose Tackle-- Zion Logue Nazir Stackhouse/Tymon Mitchell Bear Alexander/Shone Washington -- Defensive tackle -- Jalen Carter Warren Brinson/Nazir Stackhouse Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins/Jonathan Jefferson

-- Defensive end -- Tramel Walthour Mykel Williams/Marlin Dean Carter is the obvious star of the group and seems poised for a monster season. But some of the backups aren't as green as you might think given how much Georgia rotates on the defensive line. Logue, Brinson, Walthour and Stackhouse all played a lot of snaps last season for the Bulldogs.

The two names many will have their eyes on this spring will be Williams and Alexander. They won't need to make an impact early given some of the players in front of them but given their upside, you can bet they'll push to make plays. Georgia football 2022 outside linebacker depth chart Jack -- Nolan Smith Chaz Chambliss CJ Madden -- Sam -- Robert Beal MJ Sherman Georgia rarely uses the Sam linebacker position anymore but expect Beal and Smith to play a lot of snaps for this team this season. Both elected to return, hoping to build off a strong end to the 2022 campaign. Smith is clearly going to be a leader for the entire defense, while Beal led the team in sacks last season. The Bulldogs will add two more names to their ranks at the position this summer when Marvin Jones Jr. and current commit Darris Smith join the team. Given the 5-star status attached to Jones Jr., much will be expected of him early on. Georgia football inside linebacker 2022 depth chart Money-- Jamon Dumas-Johnson/Rian Davis Jalon Walker CJ Washington -- Mac-- Trezmen Marshall/Smael Mondon Xavian Sorey