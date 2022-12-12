What we learned about Georgia football at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What we learned about Georgia football during the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony NEW YORK — Lincoln Riley is no stranger to Heisman Trophy ceremonies. He’s now been to four, with three of his quarterbacks winning. Caleb Williams became the latest to do so, as the USC quarterback took home the 2022 version of the award.

For Kirby Smart, Saturday was his first time at the ceremony. Unlike Riley being there for his 5-star quarterback, Smart was there for his former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett. Of course, for all the success Riley has had in developing quarterbacks, he’d like to have a little more success when it comes to winning big games. Williams noted he was the only quarterback to not be playing in the College Football Playoff. “I may be standing up here today, but y’all get to go to the College Football Playoffs,” Williams said. “Guess you can’t win ‘em all”

Smart meanwhile has three College Football Playoff wins and has the chance to add two more in the coming month. Bennett is a big reason Georgia is in that position, as Smart told ESPN on Saturday night. "This guy was Baker Mayfield for one game as the scout team quarterback, and he did a hell of a job at doing that," Smart said. "He won over his teammates by the way he performed on scout team, and he just kept getting better. We kept thinking he wasn't good enough and he kept proving us wrong, over and over and over again."

With the long overdue celebration of Bennett now in the rearview mirror, Georgia and Bennett can begin focusing in earnest on their task ahead. That starts with the College Football Playoff game against Ohio State. Georgia football not focused on Ohio State solely yet Bennett was already jonesing to get back to Athens when he spoke to reporters on Friday. He mentioned that he hoped to get a workout in, knowing his teammates would be doing so this weekend. But don’t expect Bennett and the Bulldogs to dive all the way into prepping for the Buckeyes. Much like the off week, Georgia will use some of their pre-bowl practices to focus on themselves, working to improve in some areas of the team. Bennett hadn’t really looked too much at Ohio State just yet, especially given how he spent last week in both Arkansas and New York at different award ceremonies. At this point, Georgia is focusing more on scheme rather than individual players when it comes to the Buckeyes. “I don’t think it’s so much about programs, I think its more about scheme,” Bennett said. “Do they play similar to what we’ve seen? Think about Oregon. We hadn’t really played them that often, but we were familiar with the scheme. We knew what it looked like, and we played well that game. So it’ll be about the scheme.”