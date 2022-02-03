Georgia football winners and losers from 2022 National Signing Day

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following the 2022 National Signing Day Winner: Defensive line coach Tray Scott There was a time when Scott’s ability to recruit was openly questioned. That cannot be done anymore. Not after the defensive line class Georgia signed in the 2022 cycle.

It was capped off by Georgia beating out Ohio State and Miami to land 4-star defensive lineman Christen Miller. He rates as the No. 102 overall player in the class. Georgia coach Kirby Smart gushed about Miller in a way he usually doesn’t about prospects on National Signing Day. “You tend to attract people that have the same mindset that you do, and I think Christen and Tray have a lot of the same mindset. Christen Miller is a worker,” Smart said. “He’s one of the most impressive kids in terms of leadership, that I’ve seen at this age.” Related: New UGA signee Christen Miller breaks down why he’s ‘stamped’ as a Bulldog