Georgia football winners and losers following dominant 2022 NFL Combine
Winner: Tray Scott
It would be unfair to the trio of Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis or Travon Walker to single one of them out as a winner following their performances at the NFL combine. In reality, they all probably locked themselves in as first-round picks.
Walker ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at 272 pounds. Alabama running back Brian Robinson by comparison ran a 4.53. Walker may have pushed his stock into the top-10, with only Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson testing better among the edge rushers. And even that is debatable.
Wyatt posted the top-40 time of any defensive tackle and continued to fuel Aaron Donald comparisons. It’s an unfair comparison given Donald is perhaps the best NFL player of the past decade, but Wyatt’s 4.77 40-yard dash in addition to his drill work only helped his draft stock.
Scott didn’t need much more help when it comes to recruiting, but the NFL combine and NFL draft figure to give him a lot more ammunition in the recruiting classes to come.
Loser: The Alabama excuses
Earlier in the week, Alabama wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie re-ignited controversy when both answered questions about whether Alabama would’ve won the National Championship had either been healthy.
Of course, they’re going to so yes. For one, they’re competitors. They’re naturally going to think they’ll make a difference. The alternative would mean that their teammates weren’t good enough and that Georgia was clearly just so much better than Alabama. Admitting that while NFL evaluators are weighing when to draft you would not help your respective futures.