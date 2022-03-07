Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following dominant 2022 NFL Combine Winner: Tray Scott It would be unfair to the trio of Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis or Travon Walker to single one of them out as a winner following their performances at the NFL combine. In reality, they all probably locked themselves in as first-round picks.

Walker ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at 272 pounds. Alabama running back Brian Robinson by comparison ran a 4.53. Walker may have pushed his stock into the top-10, with only Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson testing better among the edge rushers. And even that is debatable. Related: Complete 2022 NFL Combine results from 14 Georgia football attendees Wyatt posted the top-40 time of any defensive tackle and continued to fuel Aaron Donald comparisons. It’s an unfair comparison given Donald is perhaps the best NFL player of the past decade, but Wyatt’s 4.77 40-yard dash in addition to his drill work only helped his draft stock.