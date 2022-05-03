Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What the 2022 NFL Draft tells us about next season’s Georgia football team Georgia had 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, an all-time record. It further validates the championship-winning Bulldogs as one of the most talented teams in recent memory. But those selections also tell us a little bit about what Georgia brings back next season. Yes, Georgia has to replace all 15 of those players and the contributions they made. But not all of those contributors carried an equal amount of weight.

Confidence in running backs should be high, but there's no sure-thing It should come as no surprise that Georgia had two more running backs drafted. James Cook was taken with the No. 63 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills, while Zamir White went with pick No. 122 to the Oakland Raiders.

In a draft where there was no first-round pick at running back, that Georgia had two running backs who didn't have an overwhelming amount of production drafted that early speaks to the raw talent Cook and White possess.

In a draft where there was no first-round pick at running back, that Georgia had two running backs who didn’t have an overwhelming amount of production drafted that early speaks to the raw talent Cook and White possess. And replacing that will be no easy task. There’s optimism when it comes to what Georgia has in its running back room this coming season. Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton have gotten important game reps before. But neither has gotten the workload that either White or Cook had last season. McIntosh and Milton have also had a number of injuries during their career. White and Cook both played in all 15 games last season. Availability will be just as crucial to their success as their breakaway speed or pass-catching ability. Georgia football tight end room is really, really good

John FitzPatrick had just five receptions last year. He did not score a touchdown. He played through a broken bone in both of his feet and did not get a combine invite. Yet because he found a way to contribute in Georgia's tight end room, he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 213 pick. As it stands, FitzPatrick is the only player to depart Todd Hartley's tight end room since the end of last season. All-American Brock Bowers will be back. Darnell Washington will play a key role for Georgia once again, especially as he is now clearly Georgia's best blocking tight end. Add in what Arik Gilbert, Brett Seither and Oscar Delp can bring to the table and the Bulldogs very clearly have one of the best position groups in the country. Georgia might be even more reliant on its tight ends next season in part because of the lack of depth when it comes to the wide receiver room. That should encourage Georgia to use its tight ends — all of them — in a variety of ways Georgia football offensive line has a higher ceiling Of the offensive linemen who have been drafted since Kirby Smart arrived, Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer are on the lower end.