Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 NFL Draft

The Eagles were not the only NFL team to draft multiple Bulldogs. Green Bay took Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt in the first round, while the Atlanta Falcons took Justin Shaffer and John FitzPatrick in the sixth round.

But Philadelphia traded up to draft Jordan Davis with the No. 13 pick in the draft. Then in the third round, they went out and stopped the Nakobe Dean free-fall and took the talented linebacker with the No. 83 overall pick.

