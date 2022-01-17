The big 2022 Georgia football roster questions that still need answering

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. The big 2022 Georgia football roster questions that need answers After a flurry of players entered the transfer portal and declared for the 2022 NFL draft, we have a better idea of what Georgia’s team will look like next year. The Bulldogs know they will be without Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and a few others going into next season. Georgia also knows it will be seeing two former Bulldogs suiting up for opponents next season, with Justin Robinson going to Mississippi State and Jalen Kimber announcing he will be playing at Florida.

But Georgia’s roster still needs more work, even with the 2022 NFL Draft deadline being Monday. The Bulldogs are currently under the 85-man limit for scholarships but stand to add more freshmen over the summer. And as we saw last season, the Bulldogs are likely to make some addition via the transfer portal after spring practice. So with that in mind let’s reset where things stand with Georgia and what decisions still need to be made. What happens at the quarterback position: The biggest name here is Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s national championship-winning quarterback. Due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility, Bennett could return to college for a sixth season.