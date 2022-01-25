Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from 2022 roster movement Winner: Kirby Smart’s vision Georgia football won a National Championship this month and did it the way Smart wanted to. The Bulldogs had a punishing defense. Its offense scored when it needed to, mixing in a physical running game with an explosive passing offense.

And when Georgia needed to take over in the fourth quarter, it did so against an Alabama team that has occupied the throne in college football for the past decade. The Bulldogs built their program thanks to recruiting, signing elite class after elite class. It gives Georgia a massive margin of error against much of its schedule. In the championship game, its best players were able to make the big plays and win the school’s first National Championship since 1980. Of course, the downside in building that way is that you have a lot of talented players who want to play. Thanks to the transfer portal they can now do so elsewhere.

Eight players have entered the transfer portal since Georgia took down Alabama. But those departures best illustrate how talented this Georgia team was. Five of those eight players are headed to other SEC schools. Cornerback Ameer Speed is transferring to Michigan State. The only player that doesn’t yet have a home is quarterback JT Daniels, who some considered a Heisman Trophy candidate to start the season. Even with the departures — and there will be more coming — Georgia will be able to weather any kind of storm that comes via the transfer portal and NFL draft. It’s because of what Smart has built in his six seasons at Georgia. Loser: Cortez Hankton’s replacement