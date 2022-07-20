Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. The 7 big questions Georgia will attempt to answer at 2022 SEC Media Days ATLANTA — Georgia will have head coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and center Sedrick Van Pran will take the podium in Atlanta and answer questions about the state of the Georgia football program. Given the success Georgia achieved last season, the questions for the Bulldogs figure to be different than what they have been asked in previous years. No longer will Georgia have to talk about how close it is to winning a national championship or what it needs to do to get over the hump. The Bulldogs did that last season.

Instead, Georgia and its contingent will face a different set of questions on Wednesday morning. Below, we dive into what those figure to be and how the Bulldogs might go about answering them. The obvious championship hangover questions No team has repeated as national champion in the College Football Playoff era. LSU, who won it all thanks to a generationally great unit, fell off a cliff after winning the National Championship just two seasons ago. “We’ve actually talked about stories in recent history, like what happened with LSU after they won the national title,” Smart told a group of Texas high school coaches on Tuesday.

Obviously, Georgia isn’t expected to fall off in that manner. The Bulldogs are still brimming with talent and expected to be one of the top teams in the sports this season. It would be a shock if Georgia wasn’t selected as the SEC East winner when the preseason poll drops on Friday. Many will be curious about what comes next for Georgia after winning a national championship. Whether it be Bennett or Smart, they’ll talk about the challenge of having to go out and try and win it again. We know from the spring that Smart doesn’t see this season as a true title defense, with so many key players from last season’s team heading elsewhere. Replacing the defense questions

Speaking of last season’s team, Smith will be the face of the new-look Georgia defense this season. He was one of the vocal leaders last season and figures to be even louder this season. His voice will have to carry on Wednesday as many will wonder how Georgia will go about replacing Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and the many key members of the Georgia defense who are now in the NFL. Georgia will also have new co-defensive coordinators in Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp, a new outside linebacker coach in Chidera Uzo-Diribe and a new defensive backs in Fran Brown. That’s a lot of staff turnover to accompany all the player changes as well. Maybe a few young names such as Jamon Dumas-Johnson or Daylen Everette get thrown out as players to get excited about, but until the defense proves it on the field, questions will linger about the ceiling of the 2022 Georgia football defense. Stetson Bennett-respect questions Bennett is one of seven quarterbacks speaking this week. His questions figure to be very different than what Alabama’s Bryce Young or Kentucky’s Will Levis face. The Georgia quarterback led the Bulldogs to a National Championship last season. He returns as the starter, paired with offensive coordinator Todd Monken as well.